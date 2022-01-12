JAN. 3
2:51 a.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise.
6:23 a.m. — Temporary road closures in Wallowa County.
7:01 a.m. — Motorist stuck in snow drift in rural Joseph.
7:18 a.m. — Report of downed power line in Joseph.
7:32 a.m. — Stranded motorist in rural Joseph.
7:34 a.m. — Chimney fire reported in Joseph. Joseph Fire Department responded and was unable to locate the fire.
8:22 a.m. — Report of downed power line in Enterprise.
8:38 a.m. — Motorist assist request in rural Joseph.
8:45 a.m. — Report of male wandering around not dressed properly for the weather in Enterprise.
8:57 a.m. — Motorist assist in rural Joseph.
9:01 a.m. — Downed tree across the road reported in rural Enterprise.
9:32 a.m. — Road hazard in Enterprise; tree and power line down.
10 a.m. — Road hazard in rural Joseph.
10:12 a.m. — Call for motorist assist in rural Joseph.
10:17 a.m. — Reports of stranded motorists on Highway 350 in rural Joseph/Imnaha. Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation notified.
10:28 a.m. — Motorist assist in rural Joseph.
11:53 a.m. — Loose cattle in rural Joseph.
12:47 p.m. — Report of cattle on the roadway in rural Joseph.
1:35 p.m. — Call for motorist assist in rural Enterprise.
2:58 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise.
3:15 p.m. — Aggressive dogs reported in Joseph.
5:12 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
5:23 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
5:40 p.m. — Motorist assist on Highway 3 in rural Enterprise.
7:17 p.m. — Motorist assist in Joseph.
8:50 p.m. — Horse loose in Joseph.
9:43 p.m. — Jonathan J. Clum, 23, of Joseph, was arrested by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of probation violation. Original charge was unlawful use of a weapon. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
9:45 p.m. — Overdue motorist reported in rural Enterprise.
JAN. 4
3:13 a.m. — Commercial alarm activation in Enterprise.
6:44 a.m. — Report of loose horses in Joseph. Owner rounded up the horses.
10:27 a.m. — Noninjury, motor-vehicle crash reported in Enterprise. Motorists exchanged info and left scene. Minimal damage to either vehicle.
1:23 p.m. — Report of an electric wall heater fire in Wallowa.
1:48 p.m. — Report of a telephone line across the road in Joseph.
3:55 p.m. — Flooding reported in rural Enterprise.
4:12 p.m. — Motorist assist in Enterprise.
10:01 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
JAN. 5
11:31 a.m. — Report of criminal mischief in Joseph.
3:13 p.m. — Found dog in Enterprise.
3:38 p.m. — Motorist assist in rural Enterprise.
4:38 p.m. — Public assist for lock-out in Enterprise.
6:47 p.m. — Motorist assist in Enterprise.
7:32 p.m. — Injured deer reported in Enterprise.
8:12 p.m. — Vehicle slide-off reported in rural Wallowa.
11:27 p.m. — Single-vehicle slide-off in rural Enterprise.
JAN. 6
8:43 a.m. — Motorist assist in Joseph.
10:54 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
1:48 p.m. — Fraud/scam reported in Enterprise.
2:03 p.m. — Welfare check in Wallowa.
3:16 p.m. — Wallowa County Community Corrections home visit in Lostine.
3:19 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Joseph.
4:52 p.m. — Hit-and-run reported in Joseph.
7:42 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Joseph.
JAN. 7
10:24 a.m. — Single-vehicle, noninjury, motor-vehicle crash reported in rural Enterprise.
12:59 p.m. — Motorist assist performed in Enterprise.
1:20 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
2:07 p.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
7:11 p.m. — Attempt to locate juvenile in rural Enterprise. Juvenile found and returned home.
JAN. 8
1:49 a.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Joseph.
2:02 a.m. — Report of criminal mischief at Pioneer Guest Home in Enterprise.
9:13 a.m. — Transport in rural Enterprise.
10:50 a.m. — Animal report made in rural Lostine.
11:53 a.m. — Vandalism reported in Enterprise.
12:01 p.m. — Vandalism reported in Enterprise.
1:43 p.m. — Single-vehicle slide-off and road hazard in rural Lostine.
2:31 p.m. — Agency assist in Lostine.
4:19 p.m. — Missing person reported in rural Wallowa. Juvenile found and returned to residence.
4:43 p.m. — Noise complaint in rural Joseph.
5:49 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Wallowa County.
5:53 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Imnaha.
6:32 p.m. — Report of electronic harassment in Enterprise.
8:59 p.m. — Report of verbal harassment in Enterprise.
11:24 p.m. — Report of domestic violence in Wallowa.
JAN. 9
9:31 a.m. — Power outage in Wallowa County.
1:41 p.m. — Criminal mischief in Enterprise.
3:38 p.m. — Report of possible animal abuse in Enterprise.
3:53 p.m. — Noninjury, vehicle vs. deer, motor-vehicle crash in rural Enterprise.
