MAY 24
5:59 a.m. — Three ducks were found in Enterprise. The Enterprise Police Department responded.
8:24 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
10:45 a.m. — A theft was reported in Wallowa. The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office responded.
12:09 a.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise. The EPD responded.
2:27 p.m. — A scam call was reported in rural Joseph. The WCSO responded.
8:01 p.m. — An injured duck was reported in Enterprise. The EPD responded.
9:38 p.m. — Three dogs were reported left in a vehicle in Enterprise. The EPD responded.
MAY 25
9:37 a.m. — A cellphone was reportedly lost, possibly along Highway 82 between Lostine and Wallowa. The WCSO responded.
2:02 p.m. — A possible theft of service was reported in Joseph. The WCSO responded.
3:18 p.m. — A dog as a public nuisance was reported in rural Enterprise. The WCSO responded.
5:45 p.m. — A theft was reported in Joseph. The WCSO responded.
6:17 p.m. — A theft was reported in Enterprise. The EPD responded.
7:43 p.m. — A traffic complaint was reported in rural Wallowa. It was referred to the Oregon State Police.
10:32 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Joseph.
10:47 p.m. — The EPD received a traffic complaint in Enterprise and a warning was issued.
MAY 26
7:54 a.m. — Cattle were reported at large in rural Enterprise. The WCSO responded.
11:16 a.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise. The EPD responded.
12:16 p.m. — A kitten found in Enterprise was reported to the WCSO.
1:57 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise. The EPD responded.
2:14 p.m. — Animal neglect was reported in Enterprise. The EPD responded.
3:47 p.m. — The EPD issued a warning during a traffic stop in rural Enterprise.
4:13 p.m. — An ambulance was requested at Wallowa Lake.
4:41 p.m. — An injured swan was reported in rural Enterprise. The WCSO responded.
6:59 p.m. — A single-vehicle, noninjury traffic crash was reported in rural Joseph. The WCSO responded.
7:56 p.m. — OSP responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 82 in Minam Canyon.
7:47 p.m. — OSP responded to a traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
8:08 p.m. — A complaint of a barking dog was received in Enterprise. The EPD responded.
8:35 p.m. — The EPD responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in Enterprise.
7:04 p.m. — OSP responded to a report of a noninjury traffic crash in rural Enterprise.
MAY 27
7:35 a.m. — A lost item was reported in rural Enterprise to the WCSO.
10:49 a.m. — The WCSO issued a warning for speeding during a traffic stop in Lostine.
11:04 a.m. — The WCSO issued a warning for speeding during a traffic stop in Lostine.
11:46 a.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise. The EPD responded.
12:07 p.m. — The WCSO issued a warning for speeding during a traffic stop in Lostine.
12:55 p.m. — A possible restraining order violation was reported to the WCSO.
1:16 p.m. — A fire was reported in an unoccupied structure in Lostine. Lostine Fire, Wallowa Fire, Enterprise Fire, Enterprise Ambulance and the WCSO responded. The fire was extinguished.
1:51 p.m. — Criminal mischief was reported in Joseph to the WCSO.
3:41 p.m. — Menacing in Enterprise was reported to the EPD.
5:18 p.m. — A trespassing complaint in rural Joseph was reported to the WCSO.
5:44 p.m. — A traffic complaint in Wallowa was referred to the OSP.
7:09 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Lostine.
10:03 p.m. — The EPD issued a warning during a traffic stop in Enterprise.
MAY 28
8:14 a.m. — A civil dispute was reported to the WCSO in rural Joseph.
8:54 a.m. — Possible criminal mischief in Enterprise was reported to the EPD.
10:59 a.m. — A welfare check was requested in Wallowa. An ambulance responded.
3:37 p.m. — The WCSO issued four warnings during a traffic stop in Joseph.
5:30 p.m. — The EPD issued a warning during a traffic stop in Enterprise.
7:21 p.m. — A single-vehicle injury accident was reported in rural Enterprise. It was referred to the OSP.
10:04 p.m. — The EPD issued a warning during a traffic stop in Enterprise.
10:18 p.m. — The EPD issued a warning during a traffic stop in rural Enterprise.
MAY 29
12:24 a.m. — A possible probation violation was reported in Joseph. Juvenile authorities were notified.
6:36 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in Joseph.
7:59 p.m. — A civil dispute was reported to the WCSO in rural Wallowa.
8:47 a.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported in Wallowa to the WCSO.
11:28 a.m. — A firearms complaint and possible probation violation in rural Joseph were reported to the WCSO.
11:56 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
12:05 p.m. — A credit card was reported lost in Joseph to the WCSO.
12:48 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
3:21 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in rural Joseph. The WCSO responded.
3:43 p.m. — A large, black lab mix dog answering to the name of Reggie was reported to the EPD in Enterprise. The dog was reunited with his owner.
3:56 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported and a welfare check was requested in rural Joseph. The OSP responded.
7 p.m. — An injured deer in Enterprise was reported to the WCSO.
7:53 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in Enterprise. The EPD responded.
10:41 p.m. — A noninjury traffic crash was reported in Joseph. The WCSO responded.
MAY 30
12:13 a.m. — A motor vehicle accident in rural Wallowa was referred to the OSP.
8:18 a.m. — An ambulance was requested in rural Enterprise.
9:20 a.m. — A complaint of a dog as a public nuisance in Enterprise was reported to the EPD.
9:38 a.m. — Harassment in Enterprise was reported to the EPD.
10:39 a.m. — Public assistance was requested at Wallowa Lake. The WCSO responded.
11:02 a.m. — A medical alarm was activated in Enterprise. Enterprise Ambulance responded.
1:14 p.m. — A speeding complaint in rural Enterprise was reported to the WCSO.
2:38 p.m. — A theft and a civil dispute were reported in Wallowa to the WCSO.
2:44 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in rural Enterprise. The WCSO responded.
2:59 p.m. — An animal complaint was reported in Enterprise. EPD responded.
3:16 p.m. — Public assistance was requested in rural Enterprise. The WCSO responded.
6:32 p.m. — A business alarm was activated in Enterprise. The EPD responded.
10:02 p.m. — A male spaniel-type dog wearing a brown and white collar with a fish on it and a tag bearing the name Chico was found in Enterprise. The EPD responded.
10:12 p.m. — An ambulance was requested in Enterprise.
10:16 p.m. — A theft in rural Enterprise was reported to the WCSO.
