FARE FREE TRANSIT IS COMING TO WALLOWA COUNTY
June 2, 2019, Enterprise, Oregon, Community Connection announces the start of Free Transportation in Wallowa County on July 1, 2019.
On July 1, 2019 Wallowa County Transportation will increase the Dial-A-Ride from 2 days a week to 5 days a week. The upper valley will be served by Dial-A-Ride 5 days a week, while the lower valley will be served 2 days a week. Public Transportation will be fare free except for the La Grande “Link” & Medical Rides.
Come ride the bus with us, for free!
These extended and free services are funded by the Statewide Transit Improvement Funds.
