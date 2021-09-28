ENTERPRISE — One of the candidates for Oregon governor in the 2022 election visited the Wallowa County commissioners at their meeting Wednesday, Sept. 15, when Jessica Gomez fielded questions by the commissioners.
Gomez, of Medford, is one of about 10 competing for the Republican nomination in the May 17 Primary Election. The winner will compete in the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election.
Business
Gomez, who with her husband Patrick Kayatta runs a microchip-manufacturing company, has two daughters, ages 10 and 7.
The business she and her husband run makes her naturally pro-business. She noted that although she spent her early years in New York, she’s lived in Oregon since 1989, other than a return to the East for college.
“That was the height of the spotted owl controversy,” she said. “My dad was a cabinet maker and had his own business. It was a struggle for our family.”
She recalled Oregon as a state that backed business at one time.
“At that time, Oregon was pro-business,” she said. “My goal is to get Oregon back to being pro-business and to build a strong regional economy, not just in the Portland metro area.”
She seemed to understand rural Oregon’s disaffection with the urban west side of the state’s dominance of state government.
“For people here, we have to pay a lot more attention as a state to places outside the Portland metro area,” she said. “I will make sure we do that.”
Gomez said among her top issues are public safety, education and helping the homeless population.
Education
“We put a lot of money into education and we’re not getting back what we should,” she said.
Commissioner Susan Roberts agreed.
“We do put a lot of money into education and we’re still one of the lowest states,” she said.
“We used to be in the top 10,” Gomez said.
Roberts wanted to know specifically how Gomez would rectify the problem, if elected.
“A couple of things I have in mind; I want to start a statewide apprenticeship model, starting in high school and getting kids aligned with careers; we need to keep our kids engaged,” she said. “Starting in the 11th grade, connecting kids with their local communities, connecting them with jobs in the area and getting them started on that career path, even if they change later.”
She also wants improvement at the college level.
“As far as public education, I want to start a universal college credit program so if you earn college at a community college or even in high school, a lot of times when you have to change schools, you’re leaving that credit behind,” she said, advocating a system in which credits are fully transferable to any public college in the state.
Gomez also advocated for smaller class sizes and lamented the Legislature’s elimination of standardized testing.
“I always thought standardized testing was to test the system, not the kids, and the system’s failing if the kid can’t read,” Roberts said.
Climate
Commissioner John Hillock wanted to know if Gomez would strike down current Gov. Kate Brown’s climate change programs and redesign them.
“There is a lot to be desired out of some of these environmental programs,” Gomez said. “We’re looking at, well, you think about what happens for a landfill in Oregon. It’s very challenging for them and it’s not designed in a way that I think works, so I would go back to the drawing board and really listen to the people and the businesses that are impacted by this and come up with a solution here. We’ve got to have something that works well across the state.”
Commissioner Todd Nash, who does much to manage the county’s natural resources, asked Gomez about that issue.
“You mentioned the spotted owl and for us, we’re far enough east we don’t have an owl, but we have salmon and steelhead and other fish like bull trout and others,” Nash said. “In order to work with a federal entity like the Forest Service or BLM to better manage our forests and rangelands, how would you do that as a governor?”
“A lot of Oregon is federal lands, and that is part of the challenge that we’re facing,” Gomez said. “As governor, it’s really important that you have advocacy for the federal lands. I would get together with the other governors that this is impacting, such as in Montana and Idaho, where they’re worrying about it and go to bat for our states and applying pressure to the federal partners. … We have got to get back into the forests and start managing them properly.”
Gomez said that although she’s never held elective office, she does have leadership experience in a wide variety of professional business organizations. She said she believes that experience qualifies her to run as governor.
“We have to have somebody who can make it through the primary and then, make it through the general election,” she said.
