WALLOWA COUNTY — County commissioners and mayors of the cities in Wallowa County all have defined their plans and hopes for 2021, as they begin new terms of office.
Commissioner Todd Nash, now serving as chairman of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners, expressed the desire of many as we move out of a pandemic-dominated 2020 and hope for a 2021 that sees COVID-19 disappear or at least come under control.
“We’re just going to try to survive,” Nash said, after the Wednesday, Jan. 6 board meeting. “I have no big plans for this year. It’s a continuation of work we’ve set out to do in the past, with the Forest Service, the Blue Mountain Forest Plan and we’ll continue to work on that and continue to provide the services the citizens of the county expect the county to provide. It isn’t very grandiose, but that’s where I’m at this year.”
Outgoing Chairman John Hillock also expressed his views.
“My biggest hope is a return to normalcy,” he said. “On the personal side, I’ll try to do a bunch of volunteer work around town with nonprofits and things. On the commissioners’ side, I need to get involved in some things like climate change and community forestry and see how I can help represent rural communities in this climate change thing and trying to figure out how to do that.”
Commissioner Susan Roberts also hopes to see the coronavirus disappear, though she’s not sure that hope will be realized.
“We’re unique in that we are in this valley … we’re just going to keep on doing the things we need to do to take care of our county and our people,” she said. “We can hope with all our hearts this COVID-19 thing will disappear into the mist, but I think it’s going to be with us a while.”
Newly elected Mayor Ashley Sullivan, who chaired her first meeting of the Enterprise City Council on Jan. 11, is eager to learn what’s needed in the city.
“My goal as mayor, first and foremost, is to establish relationships with the citizens of Enterprise as well as the city council,” Sullivan said. “This is very important to me, especially the first year, in order for me to truly see and hear what matters most. Long term, I’d like to help build toward recreation for the youths and better housing options for the young families of our city.”
She, too, has hopes the pandemic will subside.
“I am very proud of Enterprise and really, Wallowa County as a whole, for doing what needs to be done during the pandemic,” she said. “The restrictions have been tough, making us all miss out on a lot, but because we’re doing such a stellar job following state guidelines, we’re able to roam more freely and have our kids at school in-person. That’s huge. We can finally look forward to future activities and holidays now that vaccines are being distributed. Better days are ahead.”
Lostine Mayor Dusty Tippet, who was reelected in November, had a considerable list of goals for his small town.
“The biggest thing on the top of the list is to get the Post Office issue resolved,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll get it moved to the city park on Elizabeth Street.”
Last year, the city was notified the owner of the property where the current Post Office is located on Highway 82 will not renew the lease after August, since the owner wants to regain use of that site.
After several attempts to find a new site, the city council targeted the east edge of Neal Park, directly behind City Hall. Tippet said the city is in the final stages of negotiations and the relocation should be completed this year.
Also on Tippet’s agenda for the year are the exploration and selection of new account software that was accomplished last year and is expected to be set up in coming months, completion of projects associated with a transportation grant the city received. Phase 2 of the project is to be completed this year including new sidewalks. Also planned is the council-approved City Hall refurbishment project that will include both interior and exterior work and parts of the adjacent fire hall. Tippet said the city also is working on an economic development plan.
Wallowa Mayor Gary Hulse, also recently reelected, said he wants a general return to a normal life.
“We hope that COVID is done with and the election cycle is over,” he said. “We’re just looking to look forward and keep city running in nice smooth way.”
More specifically, the city is looking forward to an inspection of its sewage treatment system this spring and summer and the system will be evaluated to see what upgrades are needed. At the city council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 19, the council was expected to consider a state Department of Environmental Quality loan to cover the cost of the inspection, Hulse said.
Joseph’s newly elected Mayor Belinda Buswell was not available for comment, but she said at the Jan. 7 city council meeting she is intent on encouraging increased participation by Joseph’s residents in city government, wants to see increased transparency and openness on the part of city officials and is eager to move forward with the city’s work on a new sewage treatment plant.
