SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown declared Friday, May 13 a drought in Baker, Douglas, Wallowa and Wheeler Counties through an executive order and directed state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance to the region, according to a press release.
The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners approved a drought declaration April 20. Their action meant a letter was sent to the governor requesting action by state and federal agencies.
“Baker, Douglas, Wallowa and Wheeler counties are facing historic challenges from drought conditions that are creating hardships for the people, farms, ranches, communities and ecosystems of the region,” Brown said in a statement accompanying the order. “I am committed to doing everything possible to make state resources available to provide immediate relief and assistance to water users.”
As of May 9, the snow-water equivalent in the four counties was significantly lower than during a normal water year, and forecasted water conditions are not expected to improve. Drought, severe weather conditions and the upcoming fire season pose significant threats to the local economy, agriculture and livestock, natural resources and recreation in the counties.
The drought declaration unlocks a number of drought-related emergency tools for water users, including assistance to local users. Drought declarations also allow the Water Resources Department to expedite review processes and reduce fee schedules. Declarations are intended to be short-term emergency authorizations to address water supply challenges. More information is available at https://tinyurl.com/DroughtWatch.
Drought declarations typically go through a three-part process before securing a state drought declaration from the governor. The county commissions in each of the four counties first declared a drought emergency due to low snowpack, low precipitation, low streamflows and warmer-than-normal temperature, and a state drought declaration was requested. State officials subsequently met, and the Oregon Drought Readiness Council ultimately recommended that the governor issue a drought declaration to provide critical resources to confront current water conditions and future climatic forecasts.
