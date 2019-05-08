At the two day Youth Health Fair April 23 and 30, more than 50 Wallowa County youths were introduced to the healthcare providers and services available locally.
The event, held from 4-7 p.m. at Winding Waters Clinic and Mountain View Medical Group in Enterprise targeted youth in grades 5-12.
“We want to increase overall adolescent health and wellness, and empower them to seek the care they need,” said Sara Crawford of Building Healthy Families.
Participants visited a number of healthcare stations where they experienced mockups of vaccinations, eye exams, and other screenings.
Some providers distributed information about youth health insurance plans and options, including Medicaid and CHIP programs, mental healthcare, and outdoor programs that build physical stamina.
Local providers represented at the fourth annual event included Winding Waters Clinic, Mountain View Medical Group, Building Healthy Families, Safe Harbors, The Wellness Center, and Wallowa Resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.