ENTERPRISE — A public hearing to consider an amendment to the Wallowa County Comprehensive Land Use Plan will be on the agenda Wednesday, March 16, when the Board of Commissioners meets at the courthouse.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. The public is welcome to attend in person or via Zoom.
As part of the hearing, the commissioners will review for their approval Plan Goal 9 Economy of the Area Appendices and likely approve the amendment, the findings and the ordinance.
Also on the agenda, the commissioners are expected to:
• Accept the resignation of Annarose Landers as a 911 dispatcher because she is relocating.
• Accept the resignation of Winifred “Annett” Conner from the Wallowa County Fair and hire her as grants manager/IT support. She replaces Chrystal Allen as grants manager.
• Approve a resolution to appoint members to the Wallowa Lake County Service District Budget Committee.
• Approve a resolution to appoint members to the Wallowa County Budget Committee.
• Approve a resolution on the county Weed Board Annual Plan, the 2022 Noxious Weed List and to appoint members to the Weed Board.
• Approve a resolution to receive unanticipated revenue from the city of Enterprise — an anonymous donation.
• Approve receiving unanticipated revenue from the Oregon Department of Transportation Surface Transportation Program Funds.
• Approve receiving unanticipated revenue from the Community Bank credit line.
• Approve receiving unanticipated funds from fair fat stock sale.
• Approve receiving unanticipated funds from ODOT Surface Transportation Program discretionary funds.
• Approve receiving unanticipated funds from the county Public Works Department for assistance with the Grande Ronde River Road Project.
• Approve receiving unanticipated revenue from the state Department of Environmental Quality in a Mobile Recycling grant.
• Approve receiving unanticipated revenue from the state in federal highway funding.
