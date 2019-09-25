JOSEPH, Ore.—Thanks to partnerships with the Oregon State Marine Board and Idaho Power, the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest will rehabilitate the popular Hells Canyon Creek boat ramp on the Snake River in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. The project was authorized in a decision signed on Monday, Sept. 16.
“We are pleased to be able to provide safer access to the Wild and Scenic Snake River,” said Mark Bingman, deputy district ranger for Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. “This work wouldn’t be possible without the cooperation and support of our partners.”
Over the last 25 years, river currents have eroded the ramp’s concrete surface and rip-rap. The ramp is used by boaters to access the Snake River below Hells Canyon Dam, and the damage has made it more difficult to safely launch and take out boats.
Next year, through a $364,000 rehabilitation project, the ramp will be restored and reinforced by drilling holes and pumping concrete grout underneath it, filling voids and increasing stability. In addition, rip-rap will be replaced to protect the ramp against future erosion. The project will take place during a window between July 1 and October 15, 2020, in order to protect fisheries.
Partnerships with the State of Oregon and Idaho Power are key to the project’s successful completion. The Oregon State Marine Board provided funding for project design, and granted more than $200,000 for construction. Idaho Power contributed $116,000 in matching funds, while the Wallowa-Whitman is contributing $48,000.
