WALLOWA — Elwayne Henderson, of Henderson Logging, will request city support for the repair and replacement of a new pipeline to the Chamberlin and Westside irrigation ditches when the Wallowa City Council meets tonight, Tuesday, March 16.
The meeting gets underway with a work session at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Also on the agenda are:
• Continued discussion of citywide animal problems.
• Department reports.
• Bids for a new kitchen range at the Wallowa Senior Center and the transfer $2,660 from Senior Center Contingency to equipment fund for the range.
• Elect the new Budget Committee seat (by letters submitted).
• A resolution to transfer $20,609 from the Fire Department Fund Contingency to the Equipment Fund for a new hydraulic extraction tool.
