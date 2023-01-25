School districts across the country are facing a severe shortage of substitute teachers, causing disruptions to daily classroom operations and impacting student learning.
According to the National Substitute Teachers Alliance (NSTA), the shortage is due to a combination of factors, including low pay, lack of benefits and increased competition for substitute teachers from other industries. The COVID-19 pandemic has also added to the problem, as many substitutes have chosen not to work in schools due to health concerns.
In Oregon, a bachelor’s degree and valid teaching license or a substitute teaching permit issued by the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission. In addition, substitute teachers must complete a background check and complete a substitute teacher training program and pass an exam before working. But he state also offers waivers or ways to get around the requirement. States that do not require a college degree sometimes specify a minimum number of college credits hours.
Substitute teachers in Oregon are typically hired by individual school districts and the requirements and qualifications may vary between districts.
The issue is particularly troublesome in rural areas like Wallowa county, where finding substitute teachers can be difficult due to a lack of candidates. Some districts have been forced to consolidate classes due to a lack of substitute teachers.
The shortage has also led to a rise in the use of long-term substitutes, who are often less qualified and lack the proper certification to teach. This can negatively impact the quality of education the students get.
The national average for a substitute teacher is about $105 per full day. Long-term substitutes may get increased pay the longer they work in one assignment.(Source NSTA)
The National Substitute Teachers Alliance is calling on school districts and state governments to address the issue by increasing pay and benefits for substitute teachers, and providing more training and support to attract and retain qualified candidates.
The shortage of substitute teachers is a growing concern for school districts and students, highlighting the need for immediate action to address the issue.
