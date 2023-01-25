School districts across the country are facing a severe shortage of substitute teachers, causing disruptions to daily classroom operations and impacting student learning.

According to the National Substitute Teachers Alliance (NSTA), the shortage is due to a combination of factors, including low pay, lack of benefits and increased competition for substitute teachers from other industries. The COVID-19 pandemic has also added to the problem, as many substitutes have chosen not to work in schools due to health concerns. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.