How to contribute to saving the East Moraine’s Yanke Property.
{child_byline}Ellen Morris Bishop
Wallowa County Chieftain{/child_byline}
How to help save the East Moraine’s Yanke Property:
1. Contribute any amount to the Campaign for the East Moraine: www.morainecampaign.org
2. Contribute any amount to the Ben Boswell Memorial Fund at Wallowa Resources: https://www.wallowaresources.org/index.php/support-us/boswell
3. Send a check to the Wallowa Land Trust or call them with credi card information: The Wallowa Land Trust P.O. Box 516, South River Street, Enterprise Oregon 97828 541-426-2042
4. Send a check made out to the Ben Boswell Memorial Fund to Wallowa Resources, 401 NE First Street, Suite A, Enterprise, Oregon 97828 541-426-8053.
5. Contact either of these organizations if you have questions about their role in the campaign and/or future management and public access to the moraine.
