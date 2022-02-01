WALLOWA — Another Wallowa County school administrator is leaving, and not under the best of circumstances; Wallowa High School Principal David Howe will leave March 8 after submitting his letter of resignation to the Wallowa School Board at its meeting Jan. 12.
In a telephone interview Thursday, Jan. 27, Howe said he is leaving because there is “a lack of support from the superintendent and the board. … It is unfortunate that it has come to this. Despite my best efforts I can no longer protect my staff or students from those who are bent on tearing us apart. I am saddened that I can no longer promote Wallowa High School in which I have poured out my last six years and still care deeply for.”
Accomplishments
Howe said much of his time at the school has been productive.
“We (the high school staff and I) have been able to accomplish some amazing things at Wallowa High School during my time. There are a few things I am most proud of that we were able to accomplish,” he said. “First, we were able to come together as a staff and focus on doing what is best for students. For example, we increased college course selections for students resulting in savings of time and money during their college careers — a recent graduate was able to enter Boise State University with first-semester credits completed. Second, prior to the last year and a half, we were able to improve the school culture and spirit in the high school and we were able to return Wallowa basketball teams to competitiveness. We were able to increase the number of electives in the high school by building a business education program from the ground up. That program enjoyed some great success and provided students the ability to compete in Future Business Leaders of America at the regional and state level.”
The last thing Howe said he was particularly proud of was the increase in test scores from when he arrived until now. Most scores on state and PSAT test, he said, are among the best in the county, state and nation.
He attributed this success to “the dedicated staff who routinely go above and beyond to help students succeed,” he said. “They are miracle workers.”
Howe said later that his Christian faith is critical to his direction in life.
“I know that several of your readers do not believe in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, but I do,” he told the Chieftain. “He brought me here and I continue to lean on His will for my life. No, I’m not perfect, never will be; He is still working on me.
Howe concluded his resignation letter with a paraphrase from the movie, “Hoosiers.”
“I’ve made some mistakes but they’re mistakes I take full responsibility for,” Howe wrote. “I was hired to be the principal of Wallowa High School and I’ve done that to the best of my ability. I apologize for nothing. You may not be pleased with the results, but I am. I am very proud of the high school staff and students.”
Violence
Violence also has raised its ugly head, according to Howe’s letter.
“Students have threatened my life by shooting me or stabbing me,” Howe wrote in his letter. “As a result, I have anxiety about getting in my vehicle after dark. I wonder is there someone waiting to stab or shoot me? I have nightmares about someone standing in my bedroom doorway with a gun. So violent that it wakes my wife up — I have never had nightmares. The final straw is when I came home from the December board meeting and start yelling at my wife in response to a simple question.”
During the interview, he also concluded, “Basically, in my mind, stuff rolls downhill.”
Responses?
Superintendent Tammy Jones said she couldn’t release the contents of the resignation letter and wouldn’t comment on it. Howe did, however, provide a copy to the Chieftain.
“It included names of people that wouldn’t be legal according to our attorney,” Jones said. “It would violate our board policy on complaints.”
She deferred a request for a copy of the letter to board Chairman Woody Wolfe, who deferred the request back to Jones. Board member Matt Howard, who Howe also mentioned in his resignation letter, was unavailable for comment on Jan. 27.
Jones did speak highly of Howe to the Chieftain.
“He loves Wallowa and there isn’t a harder worker,” she said. “He’s passionate about Wallowa and the kids.”
She said his resignation comes amid those of others who are retiring or have decided to leave for other reasons, such as the pressures of mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Others depart
Howe’s departure is not the first among Wallowa County school administrators in the past six months.
Enterprise School Superintendent and Elementary School Principal Erika Pinkerton left her post Aug. 30, for a position in La Grande. Sherri Kilgore, Joseph High School principal, left earlier last summer for an elementary school principal’s job in Pendleton. Enterprise High School Principal Blake Carlsen resigned Oct. 11, to be effective at the end of 2021. Carlsen would not comment on his reason for leaving or future plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.