ENTERPRISE — A letter on hunting access in the South Wallowa Lake Village will be read to the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners, according to its agenda for Wednesday, June 16.
The board meets at 9 a.m. at the courthouse.
Another letter will be read requesting $2,000 in support of the Concert Series and Juniper Jam.
The commissioners also will:
• Consider appointing Dennis Sheehy to the Wallowa County Animal Damage Control District Board of Directors.
• Recognize Jennifer Harmon as an outstanding employee.
• Consider the renewal of a contract with Paige Sully as county counsel for 2021-22.
• Consider an intergovernmental grant for its Special Transportation Fund.
• Consider an application for a permit for easement submitted by Fred Steen for Repplinger/Prairie Creek.
