Kevin McBride and Elvaree Fine lead the procession welcoming distinguished guests Susan Noah and Jay Sexton, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the 100th anniversary celebration of the Hurricane Creek Grange.
Officers of the Hurricane Creek Grange perform their closing ritual Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, during the 100th anniversary celebration of the Grange.
The Hurricane Creek Grange marked its 100th anniversary Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Jay Sexton, left, and John Hillock are welcomed to the floor Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Hurricane Creek Grange.
JOSEPH — On a slushy, cold afternoon Saturday, Feb. 18, members and supporters of the Hurricane Creek Grange from Oregon celebrated the Grange’s centennial with historical readings, congratulatory speeches, music and dinner.
The century drew about 70 people from throughout the state.
“We are honored to reach this milestone,” said Grange Master Claudia Boswell, a Grange member since 1981. “It is a reciprocal arrangement; we help the community and the community helps us. We have great turnout for our events, and just support our programs to help how we can.”
The local Grange falls under the Oregon State Grange and the National Grange, the oldest agricultural and rural advocacy organization in the United States. In the 19th century, it played a key role in advocating for the creation of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the establishment of land-grant colleges, according to nationalgrange.org.
Today, the Hurricane Creek Grange and the other Granges in Wallowa County continue to advocate for the interest of farmers and their rural communities on a range of issues, including agricultural policy, rural development and environmental conservation.
Susan Noah of Springfield serves as the secretary of the Executive Committee of the National Grange and traveled to Wallowa County to join the festivities.
“It’s such a pleasure to be over here,” she said. “It’s so great to see the turnout and wonderful to see you guys march in and see you guys do the ritual. I so much appreciate that, and to have 100% of your officers here, that’s outstanding, so keep up the work for the next 100 years.”
Jay Sexton, president of the Oregon State Grange, was present as well.
“When I joined the Grange 12 years ago, it was the first time I had ever been in a Grange or been a Grange member,” he said. “People were so kind to my wife and I, you know, weirdos who didn’t know anything about the Grange, and they called and ask me to come to the 100th anniversary party. I’m super-happy to be here.”
John Hillock, chairman of the Wallowa County Commissioners, congratulated the Grange as well.
He said that Granges take an active stance on local, state and national legislation affecting the agricultural sector.
“You have helped shape both the future and the past of Wallowa County and I appreciate you for that and thank you,” he said.
Oregon State Grange continues to establish its own set of legislative polices with input through local Granges, and it lobbies for their acceptance.
“These polices continue to influence our lives as rural Oregonians. Thank you, Grange members, you have done a great job in supporting our community,” Hillock said.
