ENTERPRISE — Enterprise Mayor Ashley Sullivan will announce the winners of the “If I Were Mayor” contest at the City Council meeting Monday, April 11.
The meeting will begin with a work session at 6 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The winners of the mayor’s contest will be recognized at the council’s May 9 meeting.
Left over from last month’s meeting are CETRA Award recommendations. At the March 14 meeting, the council heard requests for CETRA Grant applications of $2,000 each for the Courthouse Concert Series, the Juniper Jam, the Main Street Show & Shine and Hells Canyon Mule Days. The Motel Tax Committee was to review the applications and submit a recommendation for approval at the council’s April meeting.
In other business, the council will:
• Hear a comment on parking in the city from Ann Browder.
• Consider a fee resolution on general fees not associated with utility billing, such as equipment rentals, public records request, nonsufficient funds fees, towing fees and others.
• Appoint a member to the city’s Planning Commission.
• Review job descriptions — a procedure that takes place on a regular basis.
• Establish a written procurement policy procedure to go along with a grant that requires one.
• Hear department reports.
• During the work session preceding the meeting, the council will discuss training sessions for members to begin in July.
