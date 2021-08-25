ENTERPRISE — Public input on the East Moraine Forest Management Plan will be accepted Wednesday, Sept. 1, during a special session of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds’ Cloverleaf Hall, according to a press release.
The special session will run from 6-8 p.m. at the Cloverleaf, located at 600 NW 1st St. in Enterprise.
The moraine, a parcel of land of roughly 1,800 acres, was purchased and moved to county ownership in January 2020. A draft management plan has since been worked on by the Wallowa Lake Moraines Partnership — made up of Wallowa County, the Wallowa Land Trust, Wallowa Resources and Oregon Parks and Recreation — and members of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Nez Perce Tribe cultural and forestry divisions, as well as community members. The final plan will ultimately be what governs management and stewardship of the property.
Meetings and hearings are open to the public with limitations per coronavirus requirements. Those interested in attending are encouraged to do so. For questions, concerns or need of special accommodations, contact the commissioners’ office at 426-4543, ext. 1130.
