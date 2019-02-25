Joseph Charter School art student Jacob Gross stands next to his mixed-media painting, “Dusk to Dawn.” Gross and his painting won Best in Show in the 10th grade category. The 2019 Eastern Oregon Regional High School Exhibition runs through March 15. The Nightingale Gallery is located in Loso Hall on the campus of Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Ore. Gallery hours are Monday–Friday 11a.m.–4 p.m.