Joseph Charter Schooler Jacob Gross’s mixed media painting “Dusk to Dawn” took first place in 10th grade art at Eastern Oregon University’s Regional High School Art Exhibition on Friday, Feb. 22. The competitive exhibit features more than 300 works by students from 14 regional high schools and home schoolers. Arian Latta, of Enterprise, took home an Honorable Mention award also for 10th grade art, for her mixed media painting “9 Brains 3 Hearts”
“It’s quite the honor,” said Jennifer Hawkins-Connolly, the Arts instructor at Joseph Charter School.
All Best of Show winners received an award certificate, a $50 Barnes & Noble gift card and a sketchbook from the EOU Art Department as well as an EOU t-shirt and water bottle compliments of the Office of Admissions. Honorable Mention recipients received a certificate of award.
