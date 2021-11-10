JOSEPH — Councilor Tammy Jones was voted in as mayor pro-tem Thursday, Nov. 4, when the Joseph City Council held its monthly meeting, Councilor Matt Soots reported Monday.
Another vacancy on the council remains. The council had hoped to fill that vacancy with either Ryan Swindlehurst or Nancy Parmenter after questioning them further.
However, neither showed for the virtual meeting so the matter was tabled until December.
The council did fill a vacant committee assignment, appointing newly named Councilor Brinda Stanley to the Public Works Committee, Soots said.
In a matter that came before the council during an emergency executive session Oct. 26, the council agreed to continue to have interim city Administrator Brock Eckstein handle an employee dispute between Public Works Lead Levi Tickner and Parks Department Lead Dennis Welch.
In other business, the council:
• Approved spending about $9,000 for a turnout extractor for firefighters’ turnout gear — uniforms. The extractor is a piece of equipment used to clean the gear after a fire.
• Approved a partition of two lots on West McCully Street into three separate residential lots as requested by Terry Skjersaa.
• Approved a street closure for the Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race. Three blocks of Main Street between Wallowa Avenue and 1st Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 19 for a veterinary check.
• Heard an update on paperwork for an easement for the Oregon Department of Transportation, which plans sidewalk/ramp work next year to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
• Heard an update from Brad Baird of Anderson Perry about ongoing public works projects in the city.
• Heard department reports.
The next council meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 2. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be over Zoom only with no in-person attendance. For those wanting to provide input before the meeting provide it before 4 p.m. on Nov 29 at Joseph City Hall, or email cityofjosephoregon@gmail.com or the city administrator directly at cityadmin@josephoregon.org. For questions, call City Hall at 541-432-3832.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.