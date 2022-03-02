JOSEPH — Councilor Tammy Jones is expected to submit her resignation from the Joseph City Council and have it accepted when the council meets Thursday, March 3.
Jones, who works as superintendent of the Wallowa School District, cited “recent changes in my work commitments and responsibilities” as reasons for resigning in the letter dated Feb. 15 that she submitted to the city.
In another matter, the council will hold a public hearing and consider a request by city resident Greg Hennes for a zoning change on his property from residential to commercial. City residents are welcome to speak out on the issue.
The zoning change, according to documents filed with the city that accompanied the agenda, are for the construction of a project that would include a public bathhouse, sauna, cabins, guest lodge, kitchen facilities and workforce housing. The now-vacant lot consists of 3.23 acres.
In other business, the council expects to consider:
• An ordinance to establish a five-to-seven-member city Planning Commission.
• An ordinance to grant to Ziply Fiber Northwest a franchise for telephone and other communications purposes.
• A presentation from Elkhorn Media on its radio and Facebook services.
• A snow-removal plan with a map detailing the highest priorities for snow plowing when 4 inches of fresh snow accumulates on city streets.
• A discussion to form a steering committee for the proposed Daggett Sports Complex.
• Street closures for vendors for July 27-31 for the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo.
• Street closures for vendors for Aug. 26-27 for the Wallowa Mountain Cruise.
• A presentation from Brad Baird of Anderson Perry on ongoing public works projects.
• A presentation from the Oregon Department of Transportation on plans to revamp sidewalks and ramps this summer.
