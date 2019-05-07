The Joseph Charter School Track team were in Baker City, Friday, May 3 at the Baker Invitational. The Joseph boys held strong finishing fourth overall with a score of 49.5.
The girls likewise had an impressive showing finishing seventh with 38 points. Both squads had some impressive individual records as well.
For the boys 100 meter dash, Joseph’s Steven Beckman came in at 13.02, while Ronney Morello followed suit at 13.47. Tyler Homan led the way in the 200 meter contest coming in at 24.53, and the 400 meter race at an impressive 54.20.
Juston Rogers pulled off a personal record in the 800 meter competition with a 2:03.3 state qualifying time and third place finish. Keith Batten also finished in the 800 with a time of 2:25.56.
The Joseph Boys came through strong in the 1500 meter race with Henry Coughlan finishing fifth at 4:22.63. Right behind him was Bayden Menton at sixth place with a time of 4:25.54. Batten also finished the 1500 with a time of 4:57.37.
Coughlan again impressed with a first place finish in the 3000 meter race with a time of 9:19.22.
In the boys shot put competition, Jonah Staigle led the way for Joseph with a distance of 40’ 1”. He also earned points in discus and javelin.
TJ Grote and Kade Kilgore finished strong in the boys pole vault. Grote marking a distance of 12’ 0’’, while Kilgore marked 11’ 6”.
Grote and Trey Wandschneider wrapped up the scoring with the triple jump and long jump respectively. Wandschneider marked a distance of 19’ 1.5” in the long jump, while Grote marked 39’ 10.5” in the triple jump.
As for the girls, Kylee Braden and Cadence Barstad recorded times in the 100 meter dash. Braden earning a time of 14.63, while Barstad came in at 16.40.
JCS was strong at the 400 meter race with Sabrina Albee coming in sixth with a time of 1:08.07 followed by Haley Miller at seventh with 1:08.39. At the 800, Joseph star Coughlan again beat a school record finishing second with a time of 2:26.53.
Ellyse Tinglestad placed first in the 1500 and the 3000 with a time of 5:02.86 and 11:06.99 respectively.
In the Javelin, Camille Creshaw came in 12th with a distance of 95’ 0” wth Miller following at 87’ 5.75”.
