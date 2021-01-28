JOSEPH — The Joseph Chamber is hosting a special meeting Friday, Jan. 29, about the city of Joseph’s proposed registration/tax for businesses.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. at the Outlaw Saloon, 108 N. Main St.
Business owners and those interested are encouraged to attend.
The city will have representatives from the city council present to answer questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.