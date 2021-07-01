JOSEPH — Joseph City Councilor Kathy Bingham was removed from her office as mayor pro-tem, removed from her committee assignments and banned from interaction with city employees after being censured by the council after it addressed complaints against her Wednesday, June 30.
Five letters of complaint were submitted to City Hall in recent months, largely alleging Bingham acted inappropriately in her role as a councilor.
One of the complaints the council considered most serious was the Feb. 21 claim by local businessman Gary Bethscheider that Bingham accused him of “flipping her off” during a heated discussion at the February council meeting. He denied that happened in his letter.
In a motion agreed upon during executive session and made formal during the open session, Councilor Tammy Jones moved, “I make a motion that regarding Gary Bethscheider’s complaint that he did not ‘flip off’ Councilor Bingham. Furthermore, the council finds that Councilor Bingham did not make a formal complaint against Mr. Bethscheider. Finally, the council regrets the way this matter was handled and letting the accusations become public and formally apologizes to Mr. Bethscheider.”
Other claims against Bingham — detailed during executive session and therefore not part of the public record — included harassment of city employees, violation of executive session privacy and letters supporting the claims.
Repeatedly, council motions found the allegations “unsubstantiated” and thus, no action was taken. However, while claims of harassment did not “rise to the level of harassment,” Bingham was found to have not acted appropriately under council rules.
Several of the complainants said they were satisfied with the council’s actions, even though their complaints were deemed unsubstantiated.
During the discussion of a motion he made, Councilor Stephen Bartlow said, “We keep hearing the word ‘unsubstantiated.’ What is asked for are the names of witnesses and specific details that can be checked out,” he said. “I don’t want to discourage anyone from our city to bring complaints. We’re just asking for some substantial witnesses or other evidences that will help us pursue the complaint.”
Jude Graham, who wrote two of the complaint letters, said, “They did a good job tonight.”
She agreed more substantial evidence was needed, as Bartlow explained.
“Councilor Bartlow explained that — he explained what they meant by unsubstantiated,” she said. They wanted witnesses and I witnessed some things, but they wanted more. I understand that. If you have situations, you need more than two witnesses.”
Michael Lockhart, another complainant, also agreed the council acted properly.
“They can’t react to hearsay, but Gary’s wasn’t hearsay,” he said of Bethscheider’s letter. “She (Graham) saw it and I saw it. … I’m not upset. The council did the best job they could and the consequences are there.”
City Parks Director Dennis Welch also was satisfied.
“I think they’re doing the best they can, but I think everybody was lacking on information,” he said. “I think it’s fair that (Bingham) is not to interact with city employees or be in any committees.”
Bingham declined to comment when contacted by the Chieftain Thursday.
Graham said the council’s actions Wednesday could lead to healing for the heretofore dysfunctional city government.
“They did what they could do and I think it’ll help the city heal,” she said.
