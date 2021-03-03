JOSEPH — Because a lack of a quorum was anticipated, the monthly meeting of the Joseph City Council scheduled for Thursday, March 4, has been canceled.
The agenda issued early this week stated that short- and long-term goals were to be the focus of discussion at the meeting.
The council also was to consider a resolution to transfer the beginning fund balance for the city’s motel/hotel tax and marijuana tax funds.
There also were to be updates on the upgrade materials to be used for Oregon Department of Transportation work on sidewalks around town this year and on a project being engineered by Anderson Perry.
The council also had on its agenda as a “pending future item,” the Citizen Involvement Committee discussed since December.
Department reports also were on this week’s agenda.
