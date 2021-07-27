JOSEPH — The Joseph City Council began the road back from dysfunction, Tuesday, July 20, by voting in a new mayor pro-tem and taking other measures in the wake of the censure and resignation of one of its members.
Councilor Lisa Collier was elected by her peers to serve as mayor pro-tem, the position former Councilor Kathy Bingham was removed from June 30, as well as from committee assignments for a year and banning her from contact with city employees after several complaints against her were received by City Hall.
Although the council has a new pro-tem — who serves as mayor in the mayor’s absence — filling Bingham’s former committee assignments will have to wait. The same is true for applications for other committee assignments. Making such assignments is the mayor’s job, and Mayor Belinda Buswell was absent from the last council meeting. Pro-tem Administrator Brock Eckstein said she was home sick.
One other item from recent difficulties had to be postponed. A response to Parks Department Lead Dennis Welch’s accusations against Public Works Lead Levi Tickner will have to wait for the Aug. 5 council meeting, since Welch was not present to rebut Tickner’s statements. Welch, too, was home sick, Eckstein said.
But the council did accomplish one major chore from recent months — that of agreeing to a severance agreement with former Administrator/Recorder Larry Braden. Braden resigned April 11 citing harassment by members of the council.
The council went into executive session to discuss details of the agreement. Once back in open session, Eckstein said that after negotiating with Braden, they agreed the city will pay Braden $25,000 and Braden will agree to make no further claims against the city. Braden worked for the city for just less than two years.
The council also approved new job descriptions for several city employees, but decided to hold off on details of the Parks Department lead, the position Welch now holds.
In other matters, the council:
• Heard a complaint about the cost of water and sewer hookups from resident John McColgan, who called the city’s current rates “exorbitant.” Tickner and Brad Baird, of Anderson Perry Engineers, explained the reasons for the high cost was largely about paying for infrastructure a property owner hadn’t been paying for prior to building a new home. The council took no action on McColgan’s complaint.
• Heard a complaint from Chuck Anderson, “alpenmeister” of Oregon’s Alpenfest, who considers Joseph’s $475 fee for transient merchants too high. He requested that the council enact an exemption for nonprofit fees such as his Wurstwagen. It sells bratwurst sandwiches to raise money for the annual Alpenfest, which will be held at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo grounds this fall and he’ll have to pay the $475 fee, cutting deeply into his profits and thus, into funds for the Alpenfest. Anderson asked the council to consider a nonprofit fee for operations such as his. Collier said it was worth discussing and several councilors agreed, but no decision was made.
• Approved all liquor licenses en masse. Eckstein told the council they could handle it that way or one by one, if they had a problem with the holder of a liquor license.
• Heard a request for a crosswalk at the intersection of Highway 82 and 4th Street, but explained that such an intersection will be addressed when handicapped-access ramps are installed.
