JOSEPH — The Joseph City Council plans to discuss options for law enforcement in the town at a work session scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.

The meeting, to be held at the Joseph City Library, 201 N. Main St., is open to the public, but no public comment will be taken. The meeting also will be streamed on Zoom.

