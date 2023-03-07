Council members and Mayor Lisa Collier discussed law-enforcement options at the January council meeting. Options discussed included establishing a police force for Joseph or signing a contract with another law enforcement agency to provide services to the city, but officials emphasized that the discussion was in its earliest stages. City Administrator Dan Larman told councilors at that Jan. 5 meeting that he would have details ready for the council by its March meeting.
At the March 2 meeting, Larman laid out what he said were the city’s three options:
• Have the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office continue to cover Joseph.
• Contract with the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office to hire staff to specifically cover Joseph.
• Start its own city police department.
Larman declined to discuss specifics of those options with a Chieftain reporter, saying he preferred to wait until the March 14 meeting.
Sheriff Joel Fish, who attended the March 2 council meeting, said he believes the best proposal is for his office to contract with the city to provide additional coverage for Joseph.
“If the city of Joseph needs exclusive coverage, a contract between city and the county to hire additional coverage is needed, and that would be hired and managed by county, but the duties would be Joseph-specific,” he said.
Fish will share his full proposal at the city’s March work session.
• Passed a motion to credit $2.50 to people who go paperless and use online bill pay for their city water bills. People who use online autopay will receive a $1 discount, and an additional $1.50 off for using paperless billing.
• Heard that its tech committee is looking into placing security cameras at certain locations in the city. This includes 11 sites and up to 21 cameras. The plan is in the early stages of contacting security firms for consultation.
