JOSEPH — Vacancies to be filled are on the agenda for the Joseph City Council when it meets Thursday, Nov. 4, in its regular monthly meeting.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be over Zoom only. Those wanting to provide input before the meeting are asked to provide it at Joseph City Hall, by email at cityofjosephoregon@gmail.com or to the the city administrator directly at cityadmin@josephoregon.org. For more information, call 541-432-3832.
To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88138754137?pwd=Z3c4WEFxUzdWL3RqdzhSbkFPSFRodz09. Use meeting ID 881 3875 4137 and passcode 269827. To attend by telephone, dial 1-253-215-8782
Among the vacancies to be filled are that of a new mayor pro-tem to replace Lisa Collier, who stepped up to be mayor upon the resignation of Belinda Buswell, who resigned Sept. 1 after having moved outside the city limits. Collier, who was mayor pro-tem at the time, agreed to become mayor upon the full council’s approval. She became mayor pro-tem in July after the resignation of Councilwoman Kathy Bingham, who had previously been censured.
That left one empty council seat, as Brinda Stanley was voted into fill one of the vacancies in October. On Thursday, the council is expected to review and interview applications to fill that vacancy and possibly make an appointment. Ryan Swindlehurst and Nancy Parmenter have submitted applications for consideration.
The changes in the council also left vacancies in the Public Works Committee, which the council hopes to fill.
Also on Thursday’s agenda, the council will:
• Hold a public hearing to consider a request by Wren Brook LLC to partition two lots on West McCully Street into three separate residential lots.
• Consider a request for a street closure to accommodate the Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race. The ECX organization is requesting street closure of a three-block section of Main Street between Wallowa Avenue and 1st Street on Jan. 19 from 8 a.m.-noon for a veterinary check.
• Consider an upgrade by Ziply Fiber.
• Review easement paperwork from the Oregon Department of Transportation for the upcoming curb ramp/sidewalk project. The easement grants ODOT access to property, offers $750 for the right to access and assures any damage done will be repaired.
• A presentation by Brad Baird of Anderson Perry on ongoing public works projects.
• Hear department reports.
The complete agenda, with attachments, is online at https://towncloud.io/go/joseph-or/agendas/8.
The next council meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 2.
