JOSEPH — Short- and long-term goals are to be the focus of discussion when the Joseph City Council meets Thursday, March 11.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Joseph Community Events Center. It was rescheduled from last week’s meeting that was canceled because of a lack of a quorum.
On this week’s agenda, the council is to consider a resolution to transfer the beginning fund balance for the city’s motel/hotel tax and marijuana tax funds.
There also is to be updates on the upgrade materials to be used for Oregon Department of Transportation work on sidewalks around town this year and on a project being engineered by Anderson Perry.
The council also has on its agenda as a “pending future item,” the Citizen Involvement Committee discussed since December.
Department reports also are on the agenda.
Anyone wishing to join the meeting remotely using Zoom may click the link below to join the webinar:
Webinar ID: 865 6220 3981
Passcode: 537990
Members of the public wishing to address the council during public comment, should press the “Raise Hand” feature in Zoom.
