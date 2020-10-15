JOSEPH — The Joseph City Council will hold a workshop Thursday, Oct. 15, to review charter and council rules, followed by the regular council meeting.
The workshop will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St.
The council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Included on the agenda are reports from:
• Librarian Eric Shoudel.
• Fire Chief Jeffrey Wecks.
• City Administrator Larry Braden.
• Public Works Supervisor Levi Tickner.
• Code Enforcement Officer Christian Ambroson.
• The Business License Committee.
• The Tech Committee.
Also on the agenda will be:
• A report on ramp upgrade materials by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
• A report on the hotel/motel tax by the Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
• The appointment of an accountant of record.
• A safety complaint.
• Rental questions for the events center.
Those in attendance are expected to maintain social distancing with a maximum number of 25 persons allowed at the meeting. Anyone wishing to provide input before the meeting should contact City Hall before 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
