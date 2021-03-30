JOSEPH — The agenda for this week’s Joseph City Council meeting includes two resolutions, one on a Corrective Action Plan and another on spending limitations, according to a press release.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at the Joseph Community Events Center.
In addition to the various department reports, the council will continue to discuss short- and long-term goals for city government, the materials to be used this year for the Oregon Department of Transportation to upgrade sidewalks around town and the Citizen Involvement Committee.
There are opportunities for residents to address the council and Mayor Belinda Buswell during the meeting for items not on the agenda.
