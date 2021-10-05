The vacant seats that need filling include appointing a new mayor pro-tem to replace Lisa Collier, who was voted to become mayor in September after the resignation of former Mayor Belinda Buswell. The former mayor moved out of Joseph, disqualifying her from holding the post.
The council also needs to fill Collier’s now-vacant council seat and one left vacant July 1 when former Mayor Pro-Tem and City Councilor Kathy Bingham resigned after being censured by the full council. She also was removed from committee assignments, which will have to be filled.
As of Monday, Oct. 4, according to the release, the council had received three applications for the vacant council seats. The applications came from Ryan Swindlehurst, Nancy Parmenter and Brinda Daggett Stanley. The council has the option of making an appointment or deferring such action to a later meeting.
Also on the agenda for Thursday, the council will:
• Consider a conditional use application from Scott Clark of Prairie City for a shop or residence in a now-vacant lot that is in an R-1 (residential) zone. In his application, Clark stated he would like to construct a small single-story shop with living space, toilet and sink on the property between 5th and 6th streets, but has no egress at present.
• Hear a presentation by Brad Baird of Anderson Perry on the city’s ongoing public works projects.
The next council meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4.
