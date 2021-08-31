JOSEPH — A routine agenda awaits the Joseph City Council this week when it meets at the Joseph Community Events Center on Thursday, Sept. 2. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.
The council will give notice of a public hearing to consider establishing and adopting the methodology for calculating systems development charges for the water and sewer systems.
Councilors also will consider a resolution authorizing the city’s participation in the League of Oregon Cities’ legal advice program
Also on Thursday’s agenda are:
• A presentation by Howard Postovit on the city’s sidewalk project.
• A request by Pro-Tem Administrator Brock Eckstein to sell as surplus the city’s red 1998 Toyota Tacoma.
• Brian Walker on a bid for tree pruning on Main Street and at the city park.
• A presentation on public works projects by Brad Baird of Anderson Perry Engineers.
• Department reports.
