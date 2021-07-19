JOSEPH — A new mayor pro-tem is to be considered and a letter of resignation by the former Mayor Pro-Tem Kathy Bingham is to be read Tuesday, July 20, when the Joseph City Council meets.
The meeting, originally scheduled for July 15, was delayed since a quorum of councilors was not available. It will begin at 7 p.m. at the Joseph Community Events Center.
Also to be heard is a dispute between two city employees. Public Works Supervisor Levi Tickner will respond publicly to complaints against him made by Parks Director Dennis Welch. Each man will then have 5 minutes to rebut the other’s statements. The council then has the option to recess to executive session to consider the merits of the complaint and consider action, which must be taken in open session.
The council also will consider the approval of job descriptions. Chief among those is that of the city administrator/recorder. Larry Braden resigned from the post in April, citing harassment from the current City Council. Brock Eckstein has served as pro-tem administrator since May.
The council also has before it a separation agreement with Braden that it has the option to consider in executive session before making a decision on it in open session.
The council also will consider the cost of city water and sewer hookups and the cost of transient merchant licenses.
Other agenda items include:
• City business concerning the Chief Joseph Days Parade and the Junior Parade.
• Applications for open seats on the city Public Works Committee and Zoning Ordinance Task Force.
• A renewal notification with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.
• A crosswalk request at the intersection of Highway 82 and 4th Street.
• A presentation by Brad Baird with Anderson Perry Engineers on current city projects.
• Department reports.
