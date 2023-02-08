JCC

The Joseph City Council is seen in its meeting Thursday, Jan. 5. During the council’s February meeting, it continued discussions on affordable housing and whether the city should form its own police department.

 Josh Rindfleisch/Wallowa County Chieftain, File

JOSEPH — Much of the discussion at the Joseph City Council’s second meeting of the year Thursday, Feb. 2, centered on a pair of hot topics: workforce housing and whether the town should establish its own police force.

On workforce housing, Mayor Lisa Collier she hopes the council can start to take the lead in a couple of areas, such as possibly revamping older properties and searching for sites that could accommodate threeplex or fourplex units for affordable family housing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.