The Joseph City Council is seen in its meeting Thursday, Jan. 5. During the council’s February meeting, it continued discussions on affordable housing and whether the city should form its own police department.
JOSEPH — Much of the discussion at the Joseph City Council’s second meeting of the year Thursday, Feb. 2, centered on a pair of hot topics: workforce housing and whether the town should establish its own police force.
On workforce housing, Mayor Lisa Collier she hopes the council can start to take the lead in a couple of areas, such as possibly revamping older properties and searching for sites that could accommodate threeplex or fourplex units for affordable family housing.
She said that housing situation in Joseph seems to have a hole in the middle: The town has low-income housing, she said, and high-end housing. But she said Joseph doesn’t seem to have much in the way of moderately priced housing.
Such housing, she said, would be a boon for people in the workforce. “People can’t get people to apply for jobs here or stay because they just don’t have a place to live,” she said. “It is a crisis. It’s no secret. So the council is brainstorming ideas the city can use to begin to fix the situation.”
On the police discussion, City Administrator Dan Larman and Councilor Matt Soots said they had met with Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish, who told them he would bring a law-enforcement proposal to the council in March. Larman said he had been holding meetings with other experts as well, including Dan Brown, who has served as a city administration and a police chief. At the council’s January meeting, Larman told councilors he would research options for Joseph and report back in March.
Also at the meeting, councilors learned:
• The Joseph library circulated 655 items during January.
• The city will be moving forward with the submission of a traffic speed application regarding changing speed limits in certain areas of Joseph. The application has to go through the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Region 5 and is awaiting an approval signature from the city engineer.
• Council members and Fire Chief Jeffrey Wecks are discussing spending an estimated $45,000 to purchase a used, but fully outfitted rescue truck. City officials also are considering using available funds to update the department’s current rescue truck.
• The city’s first Planning Commission meeting was held Jan. 23 when it voted on commission officers. The commission is working on ideas to remodel the restrooms in the city park, including the possibility of an electrical service drop for the facility so that it could be lit and heated. Commission meetings are tentatively scheduled for the third Wednesday of every month.
• Work is being done to create a solar array for the new library building; the work involved removing some trees.
• Work on the new wastewater processing project has been going well. The city engineer is planning to have an electrician look at it later this month.
