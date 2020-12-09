JOSEPH — The final Joseph City Council meeting of the year — the last one at which Mayor Teresa Sajonia will preside — takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Joseph Community Center.
The agenda for Thursday’s meeting includes reports by the various department heads: Librarian Eric Shoudel, Fire Chief Jeffrey Wecks, Administrator Larry Braden, Public Works Supervisor Levi Tickner, Code Enforcement Officer Christian Ambroson, the Business License Committee, the Tech Committee and the Main Street Motif Task Force.
Under unfinished business, the agenda includes an upgrade on the material to be used for sidewalk upgrades by the Oregon Department of Transportation to make them comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and an update on the wastewater facility plan.
Under new business, the agenda lists an update by Mayor Sajonia that is to include progress on the city charter and council rules, council appointments, an appointment for mayor pro-tem and two resolutions.
The appointments will be to fill the post of mayor pro-tem vacated last month with the resignation of Pearl Sturm from the council. The former mayor pro-tem told Braden she was resigning “for personal reasons.” Her council seat and one left empty last summer with the death of Richard Pointer are to be filled.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 7, when Belinda Buswell will be sworn in as mayor, having defeated Sajonia in the November election. Also to be sworn in are Kirsten Rohla and Matt Soots, who were re-elected, and Stephen Bartlow, who was elected to fill a vacant council seat.
