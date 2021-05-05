JOSEPH — Work on the budget process will be a major focus when the Joseph City Council meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6.
The council will meet at the Joseph Community Events Center.
Among the agenda items provided Tuesday were the appointment or election of a budget officer and an update on the budget process from Deyette Perry, CPA. Perry has been asked to help with the process in the wake of the April 16 resignation of former Administrator/Recorder Larry Braden. The budget must be open to public comment and finalized by June 30.
Also on the agenda will be an update on the $229,109 the city is to receive under the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden on March 11. When Braden first announced the windfall, it was uncertain what constraints would be placed on the money. More details are expected Thursday.
Thursday’s agenda also includes:
• A presentation by Brock Eckstein.
• A liquor license request.
• The Johnson Economic Opportunities Analysis.
• A letter from the Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
• The approval of minutes from several regular and emergency council meetings.
• Department reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.