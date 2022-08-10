JOSEPH — An executive session and a work session will be held Monday, Aug. 15, by the Joseph City Council, according to a press release.
The executive session, which will be at 5 p.m. and is closed to the public, will be to consider the terms of an employment contract for the new city Administrator Dan Larman. He was hired during the July meeting.
An open session of the council will be held after the executive session, during which a vote will be taken on Larman’s contract. The public will have the opportunity to comment.
The work session, which is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m., will be to discuss the city’s transient merchant fees that received comments both in favor and against at the July City Council meeting. The fee, at $475 a year for businesses that come into town to temporarily do business, was alleged to be too high and likely to force some such businesses to go elsewhere. Some owners of “brick and mortar” businesses said the fee is fair since transient businesses don’t have to pay property taxes or the like.
The council also will discuss the system development charges the city assesses, as that, too, has been the subject of controversy.
The council agreed to discuss both matters in the work session, but no official decision is to be made after the session.
