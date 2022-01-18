JOSEPH — The Joseph City Council will meet Thursday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. in a meeting rescheduled from earlier this month, according to a press release.
The meeting will be held both in-person at the Joseph Community Events Center and via Zoom. Contact City Hall for the Zoom information.
This week’s agenda includes:
• An ordinance to impose a system development charge to cover public costs of capital improvements for water and wastewater systems that keep up with the needs of those systems.
• Information to the council on the preliminary Portland State University 2021 population estimate. PSU estimated that on July 1, there were 1,158 people in Joseph, up four people from the same date in 2020. That number was certified as the official population as of Dec. 15.
• A request by Thomas and Jennifer Klimsza to adjust the lot line between two adjacent lots at 202 E. 11 St.
• A resolution to appoint Pro-Tem City Administrator Brock Eckstein as budget officer for the city for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
• A resolution to appoint the Wallowa County Chieftain as the official newspaper of record for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
• Equipment quotes for the Public Works Department.
• An update on the Christmas lighting contest.
• An update on the Oregon Department of Transportation project to upgrade sidewalks and ramps to conform with Americans with Disabilities Act standards from Grant Matlock.
• An update on ongoing public works projects from Brad Baird of Anderson Perry.
