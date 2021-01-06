JOSEPH — The Joseph City Council will hold its first meeting of the year Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Joseph Community Events Center, with a new mayor and several new council members.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m.
Mayor-elect Belinda Buswell will be sworn in. Sitting Councilors Kirsten Rohla and Matt Soots, who were reelected in November, and Councilman-elect Stephen Bartlow also will be sworn in, as will Tamera Jones, who was appointed by the council in December to fill a vacant council seat. Councilwoman Kathy Bingham also was appointed in December and was sworn in at that time.
Agenda items released Tuesday include department reports, a report from Anderson Perry and Associates on the UGB swap proposal, the previously discussed business registration policy and form and the appointment of a mayor pro-tem.
Also on the agenda is a resolution to accept a Coronavirus Relief Grant through the federal CARES Act funds and action on the materials to be used to upgrade sidewalks by the Oregon Department of Transportation later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.