JOSEPH — The fee to temporarily do business in Joseph will once again be on the agenda when the Joseph City Council meets Thursday, Oct. 6.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. The public may attend in person or by Zoom.
Although the matter is listed under “New Business,” the fee has been the subject of discussion in recent months. At $475 a year, some temporary businesses — such as coffee trucks or food vendors — have objected to it saying it was too high. However, owners of brick-and-mortar businesses that pay taxes to provide services all year long disagreed, saying the temporary fee was justified since transient merchants don’t have the expenses brick-and-mortar businesses do.
The issue was discussed at the July council meeting and during a work session in August.
Filling a vacant City Council seat also will be on the agenda. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the council accepted the resignation of Councilor Kirsten Rohla from her term, which ends in December 2024. The council voted to appoint her to a vacant seat; the term for that seat ends this December.
Rohla said she wanted to take the shorter term for personal reasons so she could be available for family matters that require her attention. She said she may consider running for a council position in the future.
The council will consider applications for the vacant seat with the option to appoint a councilor to the position that ends in December 2024.
In other matters on the agenda, the council will:
• Consider applications for Planning Commission members with the option to make appointments. Two members of the five-member commission have been approved but all five must be approved before the commission can be created.
• Consider a resolution for a corrective action plan for the fiscal year 2020-21 audit findings.
• Consider a resolution authorizing a loan from the Safe Drinking Water Loan Fund.
• Consider a conditional use permit for an RV park at 303 E. Fourth St.
• Hold a public hearing for a variance request at 602 N. College St. to allow encroachment on the 5-foot setback required under city ordinances.
• Hear presentations by Anderson Perry, the city’s engineering firm, and Teresa Hanford of Hanford and Associates.
