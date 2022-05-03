JOSEPH — A request for a street closure for the Dragon Boat Awakening Ceremony will go before the Joseph City Council when it meets Thursday, May 5.
The council meets at 7 p.m. at the Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St.
The street closure would be on E. First Street between Main and Lake streets from noon to 8 p.m. June 10 to allow the public to view the refurbished boats.
The Dragons on the Lake Paddle Club has stated that it hopes to launch the boats soon after they are “awakened.” Awakening involves painting the eye on the bow of each boat.
The council also will hear a request from the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance for $1,000 to host the Joseph Mountain Jubilee, to be held Saturday, July 2. This festival falls between Dulcimer Week in the Wallowas and Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp, and draws talent and audiences from these two long-running music camps.
The financial request is intended to keep the event free to the public and to cover any associated costs, according to founder and event organizer Tammy Kruger
Also on Thursday’s agenda, the council will hear
• A presentation by city Pro-tem Administrator Brock Eckstein on an as-yet unidentified topic.
• A presentation by city engineer Anderson Perry.
• Department reports.
Following the meeting will be an executive session to consult with council on current litigation underway or likely to be filed. Any decisions by the council will be made in open session following the executive session.
