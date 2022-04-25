JOSEPH — A work session planned for Monday, April 25, was canceled when the Joseph City Council was to discuss American Rescue Plan Act funds and System Development Charges.

The work session was canceled due to “unforeseen emergencies,” according to a press release Monday afternoon.

Discussion and voting on the ARPA funds and discussion of the SDC fees will take place at a special session to be held April 28 at 6 p.m.

Voting on potential SDC fees will take place at the May 5 council meeting.

