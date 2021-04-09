JOSEPH — The Joseph City Council received some “good surprises” from city Administrator Larry Braden, at its Thursday, April 1, meeting, when Braden passed on word of two major grants the city is receiving.
According to recorded minutes of the meeting provided to the Chieftain, Braden told the council that each year, the city applies for a small-cities paving grant that, although it’s usually only awarded every other year, Joseph was one of two cities to score high enough this year to receive a grant without affecting its eligibility for next year.
“We were notified a couple weeks ago that our application scored high enough that we actually will get $100,000 this year and we’re still eligible for the following year,” he said. “So we’re sitting currently on $200,000 of paving that we’re going to start going out for bid next month probably. For a town our size, that’s really good news. We were not expecting that and I thought, ‘No, this can’t be right.’ So I made the call and was told it’s exactly right and they explained it to me. … We’re still 100% eligible for the upcoming (grant). We’re looking at, if we play it right, we could possibly finish our goal, which is paving the city way ahead of schedule.”
The other “surprise,” Braden said, was the federal American Rescue Plan Act that President Joe Biden signed March 11 that will provide the city with $229,109.
“That’s also a lot of money for us,” Braden said. “It’s not in concrete, either, exactly what the program will look like … it is COVID relief. We’re going to have a lot more freedom to spend the money than with the CRF (Coronavirus Relief Fund) … it’s not a reimbursement. We get half up front and then half a year after that.”
He said the two grants should help the city considerably.
“With those two grants for the city, those were two very nice surprises in the past month,” he said.
In another matter, Braden introduced an issue that led to a heated exchange between Mayor Belinda Buswell, Councilwoman Kathy Bingham and elicited a couple comments from audience members. Braden said there appears to be confusion over the role of the mayor and the city administrator and the day-to-day function of what he is supposed to do.
“It’s very frustrating for me to do my job. We currently are not compliant with the city charter. We are not compliant with the council rules and almost every single aspect of my employment contract has been violated. Doing my job in a functional, efficient manner is almost impossible right now. … There are serious lines being crossed in the charter, the council rules and my contract,” Braden said. “You, the council, need to make the decisions, now, not later and this talk has been going on for three months. You need to decide if you’re going to support the charter, the council rules and in whatever capacity to support, my employment contract to run this city. You will make that decision; you have to. Now, not later. It has to be done, because you have to decide what the role of the mayor is and you have to decide who holds administrative responsibility on a day-to-day basis. Is it the administrator or is it the mayor?”
Bingham pointed out that the mayor’s duties are limited to conducting meetings and appointing committees.
“We as the council cannot be involved in running city. That has to stop,” she said, adding that some city residents appear to not understand that, either. “We need to send out letters to every single business, professional organization, consultant that the city has used to make sure they understand that their only contact is the public works supervisor, if it’s a public works issue, or the city administrator/recorder. … No one on this council has the right to call an attorney, has the right to call an accounting firm, has the right to call anyone we work with. That has to be the administrator.”
Buswell said there appears to be confusion between her and Braden’s understanding of her role as mayor.
“He has a set of personnel policies that also stipulates that the council will make certain contracts and that is where, when I spoke with Larry, we asked to have a document created … I just want a document that clearly stipulates for him and myself that says what he’s going to do from now on. We have conflicting documents.”
After nearly an hour of discussion, it was agreed to abide by the city charter and council rules and leave the actual day-to-day administration work to Braden. Buswell, Bingham and others on the council voiced their support of Braden and his work and agreed there was nothing personal about the misunderstanding; it was purely professional.
The council also approved lists of long- and short-term goals for the city, which will help with the upcoming budgeting process that must be completed by June 30.
The list of short-term goals, aimed for completion in the next couple of years, includes a citywide cleanup day, work on the city’s website, work on the city library and the city park.
The long-term goals, with a 2- to 5-year time frame, include developing an industrial task force to research possible industries for city, finish paving all city streets, committee for recreation space programs/community center and a community recreation center. Other goals were included in each, but were not audible in the recording. A list of each group of goals is to be posted at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.