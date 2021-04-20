JOSEPH — In the wake of the resignation of city Administrator/Recorder Larry Braden, the Joseph City Council is quickly getting to work to fill some of the gaps Braden’s departure left.
Braden resigned Friday, April 16, citing alleged “harassment” by members of the City Council.
On Tuesday, City Hall called an emergency meeting of the council for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.
The agenda includes:
• Confirming the responsibilities of the Tech Committee. Braden and Councilwoman Kirsten Rohla made up the Tech Committee.
• Confirm an Administrative Committee to make decisions for the city. During the April 16 emergency meeting, council members agreed they wanted someone not connected to the city making such decisions, which normally would've been Braden's.
• Approve a job description for the position of city administrator to replace Braden.
• Approve a budget process submitted by Deyette Perry, CPA. Braden had been expected to lead the budget process.
• Public comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.