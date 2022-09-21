JOSEPH — The Joseph City Council will adjourn its October regular session to go into a public hearing to consider a variance request submitted by a local resident.

The request is for property at 602 N. College St. and was submitted by Casey and Monie Holmes. The purpose of the request is to allow encroachment on the 5-foot setback required by a city ordinance.

