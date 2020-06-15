An 18-year-old Joseph man was arrested on multiple rape and sexually related charges, Tuesday, June 9, and is being held in the Umatilla County Jail on bail set at $218,750.
Stephen Austin was arrested at his home at 202 W. Alder St. in Joseph by Enterprise Police officers, Chief Joel Fish said. He said there are two 13-year-old female victims. However, the investigation as to whether there are more victims or charges is ongoing.
Austin is being held on two felony counts of sexual abuse (rape), two felony counts of second-degree rape, two felony counts of luring a minor, three misdemeanor counts of sexual misconduct, one felony count of unlawful sexual penetration, one felony count of sodomy, one misdemeanor count of contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, three felony counts of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child and one felony count of second-degree online sexual corruption of a child, according to the arrest report at the Umatilla County Jail.
A Wallowa County deputy was present during the arrest in Joseph, but in Oregon, all police officers have statewide jurisdiction, Fish said.
Described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 130 pounds of a slender build, Austin has brown hair, hazel eyes and a fair complexion.
