JOSEPH — A larger-than-usual audience turned out for the final Joseph City Council meeting of the year, Thursday, Dec. 10, when the council gave its official approval to a sewage treatment facilties plan and bade farewell to Mayor Teresa Sajonia as she presided over her last session.
Brad Baird, of Anderson Perry and Associates, presented the council with a finalized plan for the more than $3.8 million project that he asked the council to formally adopt so his firm could add language that the city has approved the plan it has been pursuing. He noted it has been more than 20 years since any significant upgrades have been made to the facility and it is not currently in compliance with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
“It’ll get you back into compliance with DEQ,” he said.
He noted the cost estimate is about $1 million lower than a previous plan that was considered. The city will have until late 2023 to get sewer rates adjusted so it can make its first payment on the loan to cover the cost of the plant.
Sajonia reminded the council they’d figured the project would require about a $10 increase in monthly sewer rates. Baird said some cities faced with a significant increase opt to break it up into multiple increases rather than hit residents all at once.
Sajonia noted that it’s the price of waiting too long to address the needed upgrades to the sewer plant and now the city is in the position of having no choice but to go ahead.
“This is one of the things that, after 14 years, we all have made mistakes in our careers on the council,” she said. “This is one of these things about whether or not we raise rates and then we don’t do it. Then what happens is these things increase in price. … It’s just the nature of the beast.”
Public Works Director Levi Tickner agreed, saying if the city refused to go along with the plans, the DEQ would begin implementing fines and ultimately force the city into compliance.
“We’ll start getting fines and more and more fines,” he said.
Baird said he is sure the DEQ would not get too harsh as long as the agency knows the city is working to remedy the situation. The vote he called for is one major step in that direction, he said.
The council voted to adopt the facilities plan as presented by Anderson Perry.
The other major event at the meeting involved Sajonia’s handing over the reins of city government to her successor, Belinda Buswell, who defeated Sajonia in the Nov. 3 election. It also involved filling two vacant council seats and preparing for the councilors who were elected in November. Sitting Councilors Kirsten Rohla and Matt Soots were re-elected and Stephen Bartlow was elected to fill a vacant council seat.
Vacancies created over the past year by the deaths of two councilmen — Marty Hamilton in November 2019 and Richard Pointer in July — were filled Thursday, by a council vote. Six people had applied for the two seats. Former Councilwoman Kathy Bingham and newcomer Tamera Jones were named to fill the seats. Jones wasn’t present Thursday, but Bingham was sworn in and took her seat immediately.
As part of her departing address, Sajonia spoke highly of the late councilmen.
“There are two councilors I dearly wish were here so I could thank them: Marty Hamilton and Richard Pointer — they deserve so much credit,” the mayor said. “They worked so hard to change what was broken.”
Sajonia read a long list of what she perceived as her — and those of the council and city staff — accomplishments during her 12 years as a councilwoman and two years since she was appointed mayor. She included recommendations to current and incoming city officials to maintain ethical and transparent practices.
“This will take teamwork with no drama and conflict between council and staff. If conflict and drama is the direction that is intended, the citizens of Joseph will be greatly and directly damaged by those actions, financially and otherwise,” Sajonia said. “You know, I did ask to be elected as councilor 14 years ago, but I didn’t ask to become mayor two years ago. I was appointed and I accepted that responsibility and I’m proud of our accomplishments. We have done a very good job. We have built a foundation of stability and we have set a solid path forward to help Joseph navigate what are sure to be some very tricky times. Thank you to this council of this past two years and I appreciate everyone and the citizens for putting their trust in me.”
Council members had opportunities to follow up on Sajonia’s approximately 15-minute statement. All who spoke thanked her for her service and her volunteer efforts on the part of the city.
Councilwoman Lisa Collier added to Buswell, who was in the audience, “Belinda, we want you to succeed, we want the city to succeed. We’re going to keep this train going.”
In other matters, the council:
• Heard from Bingham and Soots on the Business License Committee who had devised a business registration form for the council to consider requiring all city businesses to complete. They assured the council it is not a business license and does not include permission or prevention to operate a business, but it’s simply informational. Cost for the registration will be minimal, they said.
• Approved a financial resolution to update a previous one. The primary change was that for any expenditures of $15,000 or greater, city Administrator Larry Braden needs a second signature and approval of council. The resolution again named Braden as the city’s financial officer who could spend amounts less than $15,000.
• Approved a resolution to provide 25% of the city’s share of Wallowa County Hotel Motel Tax to the Joseph City Chamber Business Association to help promote tourism.
• Heard from Soots who said he’d been told by a downtown merchant that trash and wood was accumulating downtown in alleyways in likely violation of city ordinances. Braden said he’d have Code Enforcement Officer Christian Ambroson look into it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.