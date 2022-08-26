JOSEPH — Joseph’s new city manager comes with a host of qualifications for the job, having worked with outgoing pro-tem Administrator Brock Eckstein in Elgin for nine years and spent most of his adult life working in the municipal industry.

“I’ve worked my way up. I started at the bottom. I was the guy shoveling stuff up into a bucket and I’ve literally worked my way up since then,” said Dan Larman, during an interview Wednesday, Aug. 24. “I’ve handled just about every aspect there is to handle in municipal work, whether it’s city or county. I’ve always been a public servant; I don’t see that changing in the near future — or even the far future.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.