Oregon Department of Transportation employee Grant Sharp adjusts his theodolite transit in Joseph on June 25, 2020. Sharp is part of an ODOT crew surveying and designing new sidewalk ramps for Wallowa, Lostine, Enterprise and Joseph. The new ramps are being constructed statewide to make all Oregon highways compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act. Work has been done in other cities in the county and is slated to begin the week of Aug. 8 in Joseph.
JOSEPH — The long-awaited project to bring Joseph’s sidewalks up to standards that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act begins the week of Aug. 8, according to a Oregon Department of Transportation press release.
A contractor, HP Civil Inc., will begin work on curb ramps along Joseph’s Main Street between Fourth and College streets, and on OR 350/Wallowa Avenue. Main Street also is Oregon Highway 82 and Wallowa Avenue is also Oregon Highway 359.
There will be no work downtown along Main Street between Daggett Lane and Third Street before Labor Day, ODOT said.
Anticipated completion on the entire project is May 2023. The contractor will work Monday through Friday.
The work, while welcomed, has created concern among the business community as some merchants were worried it would disrupt the tourist season. The Joseph Chamber of Commerce and city government worked with ODOT to ensure the work schedule would create as little disruption as possible.
After an informational meeting on the project by ODOT with local residents April 4, the city collected written concerns and addressed them at the next week’s meeting.
Pro-Tem Administrator Brock Eckstein said April 11 that the new plan is for work to be done on sidewalks and ramps on the south end of town during the height of the tourist season. Then, about mid-September, ODOT would transition to working downtown.
ODOT also agreed to let the city do its own landscaping work.
ODOT said that during construction, travelers can expect to see minor delays, lane restrictions, sidewalk and crosswalk closures and pedestrian detours.
People are urged to watch for signs, flaggers and work crews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.