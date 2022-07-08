JOSEPH — A proposed “land swap” of property out of and into Joseph’s urban growth boundary was put on hold Thursday, July 7, as the City Council awaits a second public hearing in August and additional advice from legal counsel.
More than 100 people crowded into the Joseph Community Events Center, most of whom where there for the UGB hearing. About 20 people signed up to speak and another half-dozen or so letters were submitted and read into the record.
No one was in favor of the land swap and a number said it was not within the law.
Interim Administrator Brock Eckstein advised the council to refrain from responding to concerns expressed over the issue during a public hearing on it held during Thursday’s council meeting.
Eckstein made his recommendation after the city received several items of correspondence from attorneys on the UGB.
“It is my recommendation that the council does not answer any questions tonight and table the matter until the city attorney can further review the correspondence,” he said.
The issue before the council was a plan to modify the urban growth boundary of the city. According to Oregon.gov, each city in the state has an urban growth boundary that is used to designate where a city expects to grow over the next 20 years. Cities may amend their UGB as needed to accommodate city growth. The use of UGBs, and the review process for UGB expansion, helps to preserve Oregon’s agriculture, forest and open space and control the sprawl of each city.
In this case, the city intends to “swap” 69.9 acres of the Iwetemlaykin State Heritage Site currently zoned for residential use and within the UGB for 73.4 acres nearby on the city’s southwest side. Since state law governing UGBs requires land to be available for residential use, the land in Iwetemlaykin cannot be used for residential, as it has become part of a state park.
In reading the notice for the hearing, Mayor Lisa Collier emphasized that the council would not make any decision after the hearing. This was just the first reading of the proposed ordinance. The second reading and another hearing will take place at the council’s Aug. 4 meeting. A vote on the ordinance could take place at that time.
Public comments
Leon Werdinger, who wrote a column on the UGB issue that appeared in the June 29 Chieftain, largely allowed that column to be his statement. But he still was opposed to the UGB modification and said he thinks the details need to be worked out by a planning commission.
“Just deny it and start from scratch and have your planning commission go for it,” he said.
Others agreed that the city needs a planning commission. Collier was one most in agreement, but said it’s been difficult getting residents to step up and take part.
“We need people who will serve on it,” she said.
While the need for a planning commission appeared to be one of the most concerting issues necessary before the UGB modification can move forward, other issues expressed by residents were mentioned.
David Berkey, a retired attorney, said he’s been doing legal research on the issue.
“I don’t see how you can do what you’re proposing because this ain’t a swap,” he said.
He cited an Oregon law on the definition of “buildable land ‘that is suitable, available and necessary for residential uses.’ and of course, there is none. Iwetemlaykin land is not due to its status as a heritage site. That’s nobody’s fault, but that’s the fact. I don’t see how you can exchange a nonexistent right to a different area.”
Todd Turner, who moved to Joseph from Bend three years ago, said in Bend he served on the planning commission and saw the UGB expand there.
“In my time as a planning commissioner, I’ve never heard the term ‘land swap’ as it relates to UGB issues,” he said, adding that what Joseph plans is not a swap, but an expansion or “rerouting.”
He emphasized that the city needs an inventory of residential housing. Others agreed, saying many homes in Joseph are either unoccupied or occupied only a portion of the year. Turner said he believes it would be likely the state would ask for such an inventory.
Turner’s experience as a planning commissioner again brought Collier to bring up the issue.
“You touched on something we want to do and you might be someone to consider for a planning commission,” the mayor said.
Other issues brought up include the need for affordable housing particularly for workers, the undesirability of turning riparian areas on the southeast side of town into residential areas and the overall quality of life in Joseph.
Collier closed the hearing by thanking the public for its respectful attitude and not being an “angry mob,” since the council members all are volunteers and just trying to do their best.
She directed the council to plan a work session to discuss a planning commission and other issues, but she came back to the need for volunteers on the commission.
“We need people to step up,” she said.
